Hampton PD: Suspect in Walgreens robbery fled on a bicycle

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police a man who robbed a Walgreens in Hampton last week got away on a bicycle.

Hampton police officials say the robbery happened the night of Friday, Jan. 26 on West Mercury Boulevard.

Police say an investigation found the suspect — shown above in surveillance photos — was armed with gun and stole cash as well as cigarettes from the store. He then fled on a beach cruiser-style bicycle.

If you recognize this man or know anything about the robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.