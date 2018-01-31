Grieving mother begs for help to solve son’s murder

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time a mother is talking about the death of her son.

Family members say 20-year-old Za’Quone Scott was shot and killed as he walked home on December 21.

The crime happened during the day, around 4:30 p.m. on Victoria Boulevard.

Scott’s mother contacted 10 On Your Side to help police solve her son’s murder.

Shiakema Warren has some strong words for the person who pulled the trigger. “You are a coward,” she said. “You took him physically, but spiritually you didn’t do anything.”

Although things will never be the same for this mother of four, younger pictures of her son still sit atop the fireplace.

“I’m still on December 21st. That’s where I am. I can’t get past it yet. I try but I can’t get past it,” Warren said.

She last saw her son Za’Quone Scott that afternoon around 4:15. She said he was headed to the ATM.

Just minutes later he was killed a block from their home.

Warren said one bullet to the back killed ‘Zay,’ as they called him. “He didn’t deserve that,” she said.

Warren doesn’t know who pulled the trigger but thinks it may have been retaliation. “My son was not perfect and it’s a lot of people that did not like my son,” she said.

She believes because the crime happened during the day, a witness can help police solve the case.

“I just need somebody that cares, somebody that has a child that knows or even can try to imagine what I feel,” Warren said.

She wants someone, anyone, to step forward.

Warren told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings the area around the crime scene on Victoria Boulevard in Hampton is busy in the afternoon so there could have been more victims.

“That could have been their child getting off the bus. That could have been their grandmother, their mother, whatever. Stop being scared. You don’t have to say your name, just say what you saw,” she said.

Warren knows nothing will bring her son back, but believes getting a killer off the street can make a difference.

“Maybe we can stop this coward before somebody else loses a child because if he did it to mine at 4:30 in the day what will he do at night? What will he do period?” she questioned.

Warren told Cummings she thinks surveillance video from a neighbor’s house may help the investigation.

This is what police said when Cummings asked about the case:

This case remains under investigation and there are no new updates to be released. I am unable to comment on any specific leads, witnesses, or evidence that has been obtained by investigators due to the ongoing matter and there have been no arrests made at this time.” Corporal Ashley Jenrette

Public Information Officer

Hampton Police Division

If you know anything that can help, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.