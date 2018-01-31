Former Gates County sheriff’s sergeant indicted on embezzlement, obstruction charges

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A former Gates County sheriff’s sergeant has been formally indicted for taking drugs and money that were being held as evidence — and then telling someone else to lie about it to investigators.

Court documents show that 33-year-old Brandon Hawks is under indictment for six counts of embezzlement and obstruction of justice.

Hawk was arrested in December 2017 after a joint investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. The sheriff’s office fired Hawks following his arrest.

According to the indictments, Hawks took white powder, several rocks of crack cocaine, and a total of $3,100 in cash from evidence in a state investigation.

Hawks is due to appear in court on Feb. 13.