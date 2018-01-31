Dominion customers shocked by recent heat bills

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) — Many who are opening their Dominion Energy bills this month are dropping their jaws.

Customer Becky Stephens thought her latest bill must be a mistake at nearly $500.

“It was hard to take that in!” she said.

Her husband called Dominion, and he wasn’t the only one.

“We are getting a lot of calls from people who want to understand why, ” Dominion Energy spokesperson Bonita Billingsley Harris told 10 On Your Side.

Harris explained that there were record cold temperatures in December and January and they saw the highest demand on their system ever in January, factoring in Christmas lights and snow days.

“Kids were at home charging their cell phones, playing their electronic games,” she said.

It all adds up, and that takes away from Stephens’ family plans. “My son is about to hit boot camp, and for his birthday we were trying to do something special for him. We’re like… yeah let’s not do that now.”

With more cold days in the forecast, Stephens is nervous for next month.

Harris says not to panic. There are things customers can do to conserve energy and pay those bills they were not expecting.

Here are some cheap and easy fixes:

Change your furnace filter once a month. Dirty filters restrict airflow and force your system to work harder

Run ceiling fans in reverse to circulate warm air

Roll up a towel and cut off drafts along doors and windows

Turn down the thermostat or get a smart one that will turn down the temperature when you’re not home. Just one degree lower can save you between 1% and 3%.

If you can’t pay in full, call Dominion for help setting up a payment plan.

You might also be eligible for payment assistance.

One more thing to consider is budget billing.

That takes an average of your bill over a full year and spreads out the payments so you pay the same price every month.

The high bills come as some lawmakers in Richmond seek to increase oversight of Dominion’s electric rates.

Regulators say that Dominion’s rates were about $400 million-a-year too high last year. They say customers would have been given large refunds were it not for a bill passed in 2015 that temporarily stopped regular audits on the company that could lead to refunds and rate reductions for customers.

Dominion officials said that bill, which was originally drafted by company officials, was necessary in the face of regulatory action against coal-fired power plants at the time. Attorney General Mark R. Herring said the bill kept Dominion from reporting millions of dollars of surplus profits.

So far this legislative session in Richmond, lawmakers have struck down one bill that would repeal the 2015 law.

A bill currently under discussion in the General Assembly has a provision that would allow Dominion and other utility providers to avoid reducing customers’ bills as long as the companies direct funds toward improvements to the electric grid.

Dominion said the provision promotes rate stability, but regulators say customers would be forced to pay more than twice of what’s necessary for the improvements.