Defendant’s fiancé, attorney: ‘We have no idea why she’s charged’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Teniqu Cushman is one of two people charged in the shooting death of a local teacher, and both her fiancé and her attorney say they don’t know why.

Caroline Hendrix, 50, was shot around 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in her vehicle, as it was parked in a driveway on Virginian Avenue. She died shortly afterward at the hospital.

Two days later, police arrested Edward Shaw of Utah and charged him with second degree murder. Just last week, they arrested Cushman and charged her with conspiracy to commit second degree murder.

Cushman’s fiancé, who did not want to give his name, said Wednesday morning that the family is in shock after her arrest. He said back on New Year’s Day, when they had heard about the high-profile case of the shooting death of a popular, accomplished teacher, they prayed for Hendrix and her family.

Three weeks later, Cushman was arrested in the case.

“I don’t know of any connection” between Cushman, Shaw and Hendrix, the fiancé said. “We have plans to marry in June, or in June of next year.”

“My client is in shock mode right now,” Cushman’s defense attorney Kristin Paulding told 10 On Your Side. When asked what connection Cushman had with Shaw to support the conspiracy charge, Paulding said “I have no idea.”

Shaw has had several court appearances continued in recent weeks because of hospital treatment. Police say right as Hendrix was being shot, a friend came to her aid and shot Shaw. Later, that night, Virginia State Police say Shaw had told them he was shot in a road rage incident, but his story did not add up.

Shaw has a bond hearing scheduled for Friday, and Cushman’s is set for Monday.