Crews continue to clean up tons of spilled corn in Ohio

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews continue to clean up corn after a major grain silo collapsed January 22.

After tons and tons of corn spilled out of the grain silo, residents in New Carlisle, Ohio couldn’t believe what happened.

The spill took down power lines and poles, knocking out electricity to surrounding homes.

The Clark County Transportation Administrator expects State Route 571 will be closed until Monday, February 5 as crews try to clean up the corn.

Grab the FREE WAVY News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.