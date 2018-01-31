Officials: 1 person airlifted from crash involving tractor-trailer, VDOT truck

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer and VDOT truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Southampton County that caused a closure on Route 58.

Officials with the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department said on Facebook Wednesday morning one person was airlifted to a trauma center following the crash.

In the Facebook post, the fire department said the crash happened in the area of Southampton Parkway (Route 58) and Arringdale Road.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya says the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with the crash just before 9:45 a.m.

Fire crews are working to clean up a hazardous materials (hazmat) spill at the scene.

Westbound lanes on Route 58 will remain closed until the spill cleaned up and the trucks are removed, according to the fire department. Traffic is alternating on the eastbound side.

10 On your Side is working to learn more about the condition of the person airlifted and the circumstances of the crash.

