NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Charges have been dismissed for two brothers arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting this past fall in Newport News.

Kamron and Kyle Kerr had been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Marvin Gordon on Deputy Lane.

A 16-year-old was also shot on Deputy Lane and survived.

The charges were nolle prossed, Latin for “we shall not prosecute,” but they could be brought back at a later time.