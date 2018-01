PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Virginia Beach SPCA and you may want check out three of their adorable puppies in the cutest competition ever… Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIV.

Join the Virginia Beach SPCA at their Puppy Bowl Tailgate Party this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Smartmouth Pilot House in Virginia Beach.

Visit VBSPCA.com to get all the details or call (757) 427-0070