NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 2,500 Dominion Energy customers are without power Wednesday night in Norfolk from southeast of Old Dominion University up to Naval Station Norfolk.

Almost 5,000 were without power at one point. Dominion Energy says a circuit outage was to blame. As of 9:40 p.m., 2,489 customers were without electricity.

Dominion says power should be restored between 11 p.m. Wednesday night and 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

