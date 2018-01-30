‘You cannot function in society’: Va. Beach man sentenced to 225 years for robbery, abduction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 225 years in prison for two separate violent incidents that happened in 2016 near a Chinese restaurant in Virginia Beach.

Circuit Court Judge Padrick sentenced 65-year-old Raymond Ellis on charges of robbery, abduction with the intent to extort money, 2 counts of forcible sodomy, and attempted abduction, according to Colin D. Stolle, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the city of Virginia Beach.

After pronouncing the sentence, Judge Padrick told Ellis, “You cannot function in society.”

Ellis pleaded guilty to the charges on September 25, 2017.

Though Ellis’ case did not go to trial, Stole says evidence would have proven that Ellis committed the crimes.

The first of those incidents happened on the night of January 16, 2016, when a woman was getting into her car at the Four Seasons Restaurant on South Rosemont Road, according to Stolle.

Ellis approached her from behind and said, “Get in the car, [expletive]!” and then began poking the woman in the stomach repeatedly.

The woman screamed for help, and was able to push Ellis backwards in order to get safely inside her vehicle. When she got home, she noticed several puncture holes and blood coming from the stomach area of her shirt.

Investigators say the victim identified Ellis in a photo lineup weeks later.

Then ten days later, Ellis approached a man who had gone to the Wawa near the Four Seasons to put air in his tires.

Ellis asked for a ride and the man agreed, but Ellis instead pulled a knife from his jacket and held the victim at knifepoint, demanding money. After the victim gave Ellis his bank card and PIN number, he was forced to drive to a nearby bank and withdraw $600.

Ellis then forced the man to drive him back to the area of Rosemont Road, and while still holding him at knifepoint, sexually assaulted the victim in the backseat of the victim’s van, according to Stolle.

He told the victim to write down he and his wife’s address and phone numbers, saying he’d kill them both if the victim reported the attack.

Ellis later left the van and the victim drove home to report the assault.

Elllis’ criminal record dates all the way back to 1970. He has prior convictions for 4 counts of robbery, attempted robbery, 2 counts of rape, abduction with the intent to defile, petit larceny, and disorderly conduct.