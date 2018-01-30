Two armed men rob Chesapeake 7-Eleven

CHESAPEAKE, VA — Police say two armed suspects robbed a Chesapeake area 7-Eleven last week, leaving with cash.

The robbery took place Jan. 22, 2018 at the 7-Eleven located on the 2100 block of Starmount Parkway.

Police say the two men fled the area in a silver sedan after entering the store with a handgun. They left with a pack of cigars and cash.

The men from the robbery have not yet been identified by police.

Any information about the suspects can be submitted to the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP or on the Crime Line website, http://www.chesapeakecrimeline.org.