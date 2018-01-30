Truck carrying cars hits train trestle on Suffolk road

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk road was closed Tuesday after a truck hit a train trestle.

Suffolk police say the incident happened just after 12 p.m. on Holland Road at the Norfolk Southern Railway train trestle.

The car carrier truck was transporting two cars, and became wedged at the underpass of the trestle. Police say no injuries were reported.

Police say the road has been closed in both directions, with Public Works preparing detours in the area.

This same section of Holland Road was closed in early August, after tractor-trailer hit the trestle. That closure lasted nearly a week.

The crash is under investigation.