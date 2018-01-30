Snowfall moving across Hampton Roads region

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A system moving across the state has brought snowfall to the Hampton Roads region.

Snow was seen falling early Tuesday morning in areas including Franklin, Courtland and even in Wakefield. The Southside and Peninsula saw increasing snowfall during the later morning hours.

The system moving westward across Virginia brought snow to areas around Richmond before hitting Hampton Roads. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says the snow is expected to be offshore and out of the area by the afternoon hours.

This clearing and temperatures warming up to nearly 40 degrees will likely melt whatever sticks to the ground. Roads are not expected to be heavily impacted by the snow.

Hampton Roads has twice been impacted by snow storms in 2018. A system that brought blizzard conditions to the region closed schools and created a mess on area roadways.

The second snowstorm caused considerably less impacts, but still prompted closures in the area.

