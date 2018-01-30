Report: Yuna Kim will attend figure skating events at PyeongChang Olympics

South Korean figure skating star Yuna Kim will be in the stands during the ladies event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, according to South Korean reports.

“As an honorary ambassador, Yuna Kim will watch the competitions of South Korean athletes at the PyeongChang Olympics,” her agency, All That Sports, told Yonhap News Agency. “There is no fixed schedule yet, but she will watch (figure skating) ladies’ singles events.”

Kim won Olympic gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and a silver medal in Sochi. She’ll be cheering on South Korea’s two Olympic entrants in the ladies event, Dabin Choi and Ha-Nul Kim. Choi has even received a scholarship from Kim since she was 7 years old, the report said.

Kim acted as a bid ambassador, trying to secure PyeongChang as the host city for the 2018 Winter Games. Once the IOC selected PyeongChang in 2011, Kim became an official bid ambassador to the Games.