Officials cancel school at Mathews HS due to possible threat

MATHEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Mathews High School closed early Tuesday following a report of a possible threat, officials say.

Jennifer Jackson, a spokesperson with the Mathews County Public Schools Superintendent’s Office, says the school initially evacuated out of caution. Law enforcement responded to the school to investigate.

Jackson says the students were taken to Thomas Hunter Middle School, before it was decided to cancel school for the rest of the day.

Parents can pick up their children at the middle school.

The school has not been cleared, and Jackson says they are waiting for Virginia State Police to arrive and sweep the building.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.