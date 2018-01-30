Report: Chiefs agree to trade Alex Smith to the Redskins

(WAVY) — In what would signal an end to the Kirk Cousins saga in Washington, the Kansas City Star is reporting that the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to trade veteran quarterback Alex Smith to the Redskins.

No trade can be made official until the beginning of the new league year, which is March 14.

The newspaper says it has sources that have confirmed that the deal is in place and will happen. The trade would involve draft picks and a player.

Smith is 33 years old and is coming off of a season in which he threw for 4,042 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins has made $43.9 million the last two seasons, both seasons the Redskins placed the franchise tag on Cousins instead of signing him to a long-term deal.

Now the Redskins seem to be ready to move on without Cousins and move forward with Alex Smith.