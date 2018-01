PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a Chinese restaurant in Portsmouth was robbed.

Portsmouth police said on Twitter Tuesday that officers were called to the China #1 restaurant on Cedar Lane around 12:40 p.m. for an armed robbery.

The suspect was said to have been armed with a handgun and was wearing all black. No injuries were reported, according to police.

