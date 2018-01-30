Police: Poquoson man charged with sex crimes against juveniles

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — A Poquoson man has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery in relation to alleged crimes against juveniles that occurred over several years.

Maurice Benjamin Martinez, 27, of the 000 block of Rue De Grasse, was served the felony warrants Thursday morning after an investigation into allegations against him.

Poquoson police say the crimes occurred between 2013 and 2018 and involved more than one juvenile victim. They added that Martinez worked at two dance studios in the area.

Martinez is being held without bond in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and police say that additional charges may be pending in the case.