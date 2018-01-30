Pasquotank Correctional administrators put on investigatory leave

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Two administrators at Pasquotank Correctional Institution have been placed on investigatory leave as an investigation continues into last year’s deadly prison breakout attempt.

Administrator Felix Taylor and Assistant Administrator Colbert Respass are on leave with pay, and Dennis Daniels from Maury Correctional Institution in Hookerton, North Carolina, has taken over command at Pasquotank.

Four employees were killed during attack at the facility on Oct. 12, the deadliest breakout attempt in state history.

Four inmates, Wisezah Buckman, Seth Frazier, Mikel Brady and Jonathan Monk, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the attack. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against all four.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.