Newport News fire chief retiring in April

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The chief of the Newport News Fire Department is retiring.

10 On Your Side confirmed with the city Monday that Chief Robert Alley is leaving April 1.

The city’s website says Alley has over 40 years of experience in EMS service, which included four years with the City of Virginia Beach.

“The Newport News Fire Department is a world class fire department that provides outstanding responsive emergency services. Customer service is our number 1 priority and is the key to our success. We are all honored to serve the great City of Newport News.” – Chief R. B. Alley, III via City of Newport News website

A search for a new chief is underway, according to the city.