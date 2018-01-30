Mobile home fire in Chesapeake displaces two residents

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An adult and child have been displaced from their home following a fire on Tuesday afternoon at a single-wide mobile home in Chesapeake.

Fire officials say they were called to the fire in the 2500 block of Graham Street at 4:11 p.m. and arrived six minutes later to find smoke coming from the home.

The fire was coming from underneath the mobile home and firefighters say most of the damage was contained to that area. Firefighters brought the fire under control by 4:36 p.m.

They say no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

The adult and child have made local lodging arrangements.