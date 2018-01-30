Man dies following mobile home fire in Accomack County

BLOXOM, Va. (WAVY) — A 61-year-old man died late Monday after a mobile home caught fire in Accomack County.

Virginia State Police say firefighters in the town of Bloxom requested assistance from arson investigators with Virginia State Police.

Crews with the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire on Wayne Drive around 8:30 p.m.

State police say the fire involved a mobile home that was severely damaged. Donald Wayne Taylor was the only one inside the home at the time of the fire.

A preliminary investigation found Taylor, 61, died of smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

