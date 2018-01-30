Man charged in Hampton dead dogs case enters plea

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The man charged in a case involving dead dogs entered an Alford plea Tuesday morning in court, WAVY’s Matt Gregory reports.

Vernon Silver was charged last March with more than 60 counts, including felony cruelty to animals, after police found 21 dogs dead in a home on Pochin Place.

Silver’s Alford plea means he does not have to admit guilt, but admits the evidence could have shown it.

Silver, 58, was a maintenance worker and had the only key to the home, according to court records. Only one dog kept at the home survived, and was put up for adoption last July.

Court documents also showed that officers found dog fighting books and magazines in Silver’s own home. Silver was denied bond in a court appearance on April 7, 2017.

Matt Gregory will have updates from Hampton on air and online.