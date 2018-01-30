Jim’s Local Market in Newport News to close Jan. 31

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A grocery store built in a “food desert” in Newport News will close its doors this week.
Jim’s Local Market opened in May of 2016 and brought fresh local food to the Peninsula. A “food desert” is an area that does not have a grocery store or anywhere to get food for several miles.
10 On Your Side was there for the grand opening, which featured large crowds of people. The City of Newport News sent a statement on the store’s closing to 10 On Your Side on Monday:
It is disappointing that Mr. Scanlon has decided to close his store, and we are working toward an orderly and swift transition to a new operator. Mr. Scanlon has introduced three prospects to us, one of which has issued a Letter of Intent. All parties are actively engaged to insure that another full-service grocery store opens at the premises as soon as possible.
A Newport News official says the last day for Jim’s is Jan. 31.