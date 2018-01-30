In the Audience: Getting Engaged With Local Schools

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Many students who are not performing well in school have challenges that have nothing to do with their academic potential. “Communities in Schools” brings individualized help to kids who may struggle with social and behavioral issues to improve outcomes at school and at home. Hope Sinclair and Kurt Kondas explained exactly how their program works.

Communities In Schools of Hampton Roads

Engage! Breakfast Event

This Thursday, February 1st at 7:30am

Town Point Club – Norfolk

CommunitiesInSchools.org