Hampton police co-hosting pre-Valentine’s Day blood drive

FORT MONROW, VA (WAVY) — A local police department is partnering with the American Red Cross to help host a pre-Valentine’s Day blood drive.

The Virginia State Police and the Hampton Police Division are hosting an event Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. called he “Gift of Love and Life.”

The event will be held at the State police headquarters at 110 Pratt Street in Fort Monroe.

In addition to the blood drive, the ‘Gift of Love and Life’ will feature a helicopter, response boats, and other police technology for the public to observe. Police from both departments will be there for a meet and greet.