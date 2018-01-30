Deadline to signup for VDOT’s 2018 Toll Relief Program is Feb. 15

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The deadline for residents in Norfolk and Portsmouth to apply for a toll relief program for 2018 is fast approaching.

The program is designed for residents who use the Midtown and Downtown tunnels. To apply, you must live in either of those cities, earn less than $30,000 a year, make at least eight trips through a toll every month and have a Virginia E-ZPass transponder.

Officials say the program gives qualifying residents a 75-cent discount on each trip through the tunnels. That discount takes effect after the eighth trip.

Then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe and local officials unrolled the program in October of 2016 — with intention being that would ease the burden of tolls.

Elizabeth River Tunnels tweeted information on Tuesday to help residents sign-up.

The deadline to enroll in VDOT’s 2018 Toll Relief Program is February 15. Find out if you're elligible and schedule your in-person application at the E-ZPass Customer Service Center in Norfolk on Church St. or in Portsmouth on Victory Blvd. Learn more: https://t.co/A2ylLF8r4u — ERT (@DriveERT) January 30, 2018