Chesapeake woman searching for Good Samaritan

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A local family came to 10 On Your Side for help in finding a hero.

Jessica Logsdon says the crash was a blur. One minute, she and her friend were driving along Battlefield Boulevard. The next minute, a stranger was helping her get out of a wrecked car. That woman didn’t stay and now Jessica wants to thank her.

“I keep having these flashbacks of the crash,” said Chesapeake resident Jessica Logsdon. “It’s just horrible.”

The search for a Good Samaritan comes out of a terrifying accident. Friday night, Logsdon was in the car with a friend. They were on their way to visit another friend when they were hit by a drunk driver.

Logsdon said, “The car was filling up with smoke and everything. It just happened so fast.”

Spinning into the guardrail on Battlefield Boulevard, the cars came to a stop and a stranger came to help.

“This lady came up to me, well came to the car, and asked if I was okay, asked if anybody was hurt,” Logsdon said. She was panicking and it was dark, so she doesn’t remember the woman’s face.

Logsdon, “All I remember about her is that she had a ponytail and she was wearing a dark sweatshirt.”

But, she does remember what she did. “She took the keys out of the ignition, and she asked if I wanted to get out. I said ‘yes but I can’t get out,'” Logsdon said.

The woman helped her out of her car and left.

“I pull up and see her sitting on the ground,” said Lena Logsdon, Jessica’s mother. “I’m just glad she was there to get Jessie somewhat out of the vehicle so nothing more would happen. Thank you so much for being there for my daughter.”

Logsdon said, “It shows that she was a very nice person and very caring and loving and for her to help me even though she didn’t know who I was, that shows what kind of person she really is.”

That’s why Jessica is trying to track down her Good Samaritan: just to say thanks.

Police say the driver of the other car, Cortney Ferebee, has been charged with DUI. She’s set to appear in court on Thursday.

You can contact the family at Lenalogsdon@gmail.com or lenalogsdon@marykay.com.