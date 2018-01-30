Another pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Newport News; no injuries reported

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint on Monday night in Newport News, just days after another driver was seriously injured in a shooting while out on delivery in the city.

This shooting happened between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 31st Street, according to Newport News police.

The victim, a 74-year-old from Hampton who works at the Chanello’s Pizza in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road, told police a black male wearing dark clothing pointed a gun at his face and took the food and an undisclosed amount of money. He then told the victim to get back in his vehicle and leave the area.

No injures were reported and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

The delivery driver in Thursday’s shooting, a 29-year-old man who works for Domino’s, is now in stable condition and expected to recover after being shot in the chest and back following an armed robbery.

Newport News police say the suspect in that shooting was a black man with a dark do-rag, wearing a black jacket and a tattoo on the right side of his face.

Domino’s announced on Tuesday that it’s offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about either crime to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.