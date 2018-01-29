Virginia House panel blocks bump stock ban

Published:
In this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The National Rifle Association announced its support Ton Oct. 5 for regulating the devices that can effectively convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons and that were apparently used in the Las Vegas massacre to lethal effect. It was a surprising shift for the leading gun industry group, which in recent years has resolutely opposed any gun regulations. Immediately afterward the White House, too, said it was open to such a change. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Gun-control legislation that Virginia Democrats had hoped had a chance of passing the GOP-controlled General Assembly appears to be going nowhere.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a House panel voted down a bill to ban bump stocks last week. The party-line 4-2 vote likely dooms the prospects of similar legislation as well.

The gunman in the Las Vegas shooting used bump stocks to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The panel heard testimony from Richmond-area resident Cortney Carroll, who was at the country music concert in Las Vegas where the shooting occurred. The panel held a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting before voting the bill down.