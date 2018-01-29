State trooper rear-ended on I-64 in York Co. crash; suspect flees

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after an apparent hit-and-run on Monday night.

The other vehicle left the scene after the crash around 8:17 p.m. near exit 242 eastbound on I-64, according to Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

Police are searching for the suspect’s vehicle, but haven’t released details.

Anaya says the trooper was working in a safety work zone at the time.

All eastbound lanes on I-64 near the 242 mile marker were blocked at 9 p.m.

