Second suspect in deadly Hampton shooting caught in North Carolina

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A second suspect in a shooting that left one dead and two injured in Hampton has been arrested in North Carolina.

Hampton police said Monday 21-year-old Quavon Tyrell Bunch-Brooms is facing charges including murder and maiming for a Jan. 26 shooting at a Red Roof Inn on Coliseum Drive.

Officers found three men shot at the scene. Two were taken to the hospital for treatment and the third, 19-year-old Robert Allen Woodford, Jr., died at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation found three men in masks approached a group of people at the Red Roof Inn, and began firing. Woodford was reportedly hit by the gunfire of his accomplice.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder over the weekend.

Bunch-Brooms was arrested Monday morning by police from the town of Havelock, North Carolina.