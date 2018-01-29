Police: Teen shot at school bus stop in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager was shot in the leg early Monday morning at a school bus stop in Newport News.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the 15-year-old was standing at a school bus stop along Marshall Avenue near 33rd Street when the shooting happened.

A red SUV reportedly drove up, and someone got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the teen. Officers were called to the scene just before 6:45 a.m.

It was those gunshots that woke David Lynch up. He said, “I was in the bed and I heard the shots and by the time I got up and came downstairs, the kids ran in the house. It was one little boy that got shot in the leg, he was with him and I called the police.”

The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police later said the teen was expected to recover.

“That’s somebody’s child, that could be my child and when I heard that, I was just devastated,” said neighbor Curtis Martin. “I don’t understand why it’s like this out here, it shouldn’t be like this.”

Newport News Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Price confirmed that five students in total were at the bus stop when the shooting happened.

“It’s really bad when it gets to the point where kids can’t go to the bus stop to go to school to get an education without something like that occurring,” said Lynch.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police say the suspect is described as a skinny male, wearing a black mask, black hoodie and an orange hat.

Police returned to the bus stop for the afternoon drop-off.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.