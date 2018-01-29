Police: Teen shot at school bus stop in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager was shot in the leg early Monday morning at a school bus stop in Newport News.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the 15-year-old was standing at a school bus stop along Marshall Avenue when the shooting happened.

A red SUV reportedly drove up, and someone inside began shooting at the him. Officers were called to the scene just before 6:45 a.m.

The teen was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police later said the teen was expected to recover.

Police said an investigation into the shooting was ongoing. Anyone without information that could help detectives are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

