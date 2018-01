VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A pedestrian was hurt after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach dispatchers say the call for the accident came in at 7:42 p.m. in the area of Caren Drive and Virginia Beach Blvd.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and no roads were blocked because of the accident.

Police haven’t released anymore details at this time.

