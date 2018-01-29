Only a sophomore, big man Mark Williams gaining national attention

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – It’s not very hard to spot Mark Williams. The Norfolk Academy sophomore, 16, is 6-foot-11.

“Anywhere from the store to any opposing gym, there’s people who haven’t seen me before who are always surprised when they find out how old I am,” said Williams, who’s become one of the more dominant big men in Hampton Roads.

In fact, he’s already received a handful of scholarship offers from big-time Division I programs, including the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, LSU, Georgetown and Clemson, and is gaining interest from Duke, North Carolina and Kansas.

“it’s awesome,” said Williams, “Just having such great coaches contact me and like how I play, it’s an honor.”

With his height and seven-foot wingspan, Williams tends to dominate the paint, both on offense and defense. But his stat lines should not be all that shocking, considering his blood line. Williams is the younger brother of Elizabeth Williams, who was an All-American at Princess Anne High School, later an All-American at Duke, and last season was named a WNBA All-Star, playing for the Atlanta Dream.

“He has NBA potential for sure,” said Elizabeth Williams, who’s back in Virginia Beach after a short time playing in China.

“I think just being around a lot of basketball, he knows the game. So, he can make some really good decisions. I think eventually he can get up to the highest level,” said Williams.