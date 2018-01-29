Norfolk State and Hampton both pick up wins on MEAC Monday

(WAVY) — Both area MEAC men’s basketball teams were home on Monday, and both teams picked up crucial conference wins.

At Joe Echols Hall, Norfolk State defeated Florida A&M 80-71 behind a 20 point night from Nic Thomas. The win improves the Spartans to 4-3 in the conference, two games behind conference co-leaders North Carolina A&T and Savannah State.

Meanwhile, the Hampton Pirates handed Bethune-Cookman its second consecutive defeat. The Pirates defeated the Wildcats 80-69 to improve to 3-3 in the MEAC. Jermaine Marrow led the way with a career high 35 points. He also had 10 rebounds and 9 assists, one short of a triple double.

Hampton hosts Coppin State on Wednesday.

Norfolk State hosts Morgan State on Saturday.