Missing Poquoson woman dies after being found in ditch off I-64

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Poquoson woman who had been missing since Jan. 25 died at the hospital after being found face down in a ditch along an I-64 entrance ramp on Monday in Hampton.

The woman was first spotted on the I-64 ramp from Hampton Roads Center Parkway by a passerby who contacted the Thomas Nelson Community College Police Department, according to a Virginia State Police press release.

First responders reached the woman shortly after 1:54 p.m. and discovered she was incoherent and was experiencing difficulty breathing. She was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital, where she later died.

Family members later identified the woman as 65-year-old Kathleen Ann Diggs, who went missing from her home in West Sandy Point on Thursday.

Police say there were no signs of traumatic injury at the time they found Diggs, but they did include she allegedly suffered from bipolar disorder.