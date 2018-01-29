Immigrant student from Virginia invited to State of Union

ANNANDALE, Va. (AP) — A high school student brought to the U.S. by her Bolivian parents when she was a year old has been invited by a Democratic congressman from Virginia to attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech.

Rep. Gerald Connolly has invited 17-year-old Nicolle Uria, as his guest for Tuesday’s speech. Uria is a student at Annandale High School in northern Virginia.

Connolly says Uria was looking forward to going to college and running her own media company until Trump put her future in jeopardy with his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era initiative created to protect undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.

Connolly says Uria currently is covered by DACA but that her eligibility will expire in September.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.