Human trafficking: Victims hidden in plain sight

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s a crime where victims are hidden in plain sight.

And law enforcement agencies want you to know the indicators so they can stop human trafficking once and for all.

January happens to be National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention month. It’s also the one-year anniversary of when Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force.

The team is led by the ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations, the Herring’s office and the Samaritan House.

The task force says there are two forms of human trafficking — sex trafficking and labor trafficking. And it happens in every community.

They want residents to know what to look for so they can help eradicate the crime.

Michael Lamonea, assistant special agent in charge for ICE in Norfolk, says, “The more ears you have to the ground, the more knowledge you have, the more info you have, the more our task force can act.”

