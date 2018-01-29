House of Blues, and Other Colors!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Redecorating does not necessarily mean a complete do-over! A new throw pillow or a “statement ottoman” can breathe new life into the same old space.

Kathy Rooney is fresh from a huge design showcase in Atlanta and joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to reveal the latest colors and accessories for spring.

Shore Gallery & Design

1556 Laskin Rd – Virginia Beach

(757) 422-1285

ShoreGallery.net

find them on facebook and instagram

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Shore Gallery and Design.