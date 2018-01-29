Hampton police arrest suspect in shooting that injured woman

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man has been arrested for a shooting sent a woman to the hospital last week.

Hampton police say officers found the 37-year-old woman shot in a room at an Ambassador Inn and Suites hotel on Jan. 24. She was taken to the hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

Police say she had agreed to someone at the hotel’s parking lot. That person allegedly became angry at point and fired several shots.

Cameron Super, 19, has since been arrested in connection with the shooting. He is charged with use of a firearm in commission of a felony, attempt robbery and one malicious wounding/maiming.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.