Driver cited after crashing into ambulance in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was cited after officials say they failed to yield the right of way and hit an ambulance that was responding to an emergency in Virginia Beach.

Officials say the crash happened at the intersection of Bonney Road and S. Rosemont Road. The ambulance reportedly had its emergency lights and sirens on, when hit was hit by a vehicle.

There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash. Two EMS volunteers in the ambulance were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was cited to failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.