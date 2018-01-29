Charge against woman accused in husband’s death reduced to manslaughter

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach woman accused in her husband’s death is now facing a voluntary manslaughter charge.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports the murder charge against Breanna Sullivan was reduced in a hearing Monday afternoon.

Sullivan was charged last July, after police found her husband, 26-year-old Antonio Sullivan, dead. Defense attorneys have argued that Breanna Sullivan was a battered woman acting in self-defense.

Court records showed a string of abuse charges against Antonio that were all eventually dropped. In one instance Breanna told police the 26-year-old had threatened her unless she gave custody of their daughter.

A judge denied bond for Breanna Sullivan in a hearing last August.