Bond denied for former Portsmouth officer convicted of manslaughter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Bond has been denied for a former Portsmouth police officer convicted in the shooting death of a teenager.

Stephen Rankin is currently serving two and a half year prison sentence for a shooting that killed 18-year-old William Chapman II. A jury convicted Rankin for voluntary manslaughter during a trial in August of 2016.

Defense attorneys for Rankin have appealing the verdict. The Virginia Court of Appeals upheld the manslaughter conviction last July.

WAVY’s Andy Fox reports that bond as denied for Rankin during a hearing Monday morning. Look for updates to this story later today.