VIDEO: Car-surfing cat sparks concern, but owner says pet loves it

GRESHAM, OR (WFLA) — A cat riding on the hood of a car recently caused alarm in one Oregon town, but the owner insists his pet loves it.

Someone in Gresham recently called police after spotting the cat perched on the hood of a red SUV that was driving slowly in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. The witness also took video and talked to local news reporters.

The 4-year-old domestic short-hair cat named Pixie belongs to Jesse Dorsett, who also owns two other cats named Dixie and Mr. Jinx. Dorsett says his cats have been riding in the car since they were kittens and enjoy going out for rides with him, including rides on the hood of his car.

When they ride on the hood, the cats wear safety gear including a leash and harness as well as reflective safety vests.

“I can make sure they don’t get too far forward,” Dorsett said. “Normally they stay close to the windshield, middle of the hood traveling a couple miles an hour. They enjoy it.”

Dorsett also says he never lets them ride on the hood at high speeds or on busy roads. They’re only allowed to ride in empty areas or parking lots or long driveways.