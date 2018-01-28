Three people displaced after two-alarm apartment fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Three people are displaced after an early morning two-alarm fire in Norfolk.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 1400 block of Bayville Street at 3:25 a.m. Sunday for a residential structure fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke showing from an eight-family, two-story apartment building.

A second alarm was called at 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

41 firefighters and 13 pieces of fire apparatus responded to the blaze.

The residents of the apartment were not home at the time of the fire. Three residents from two apartments are displaced because of the fire.

No one was injured. A dog was rescued from the building.

The fire was called under control at 4:25 a.m. and its cause is still under investigation.

