Police: Man shot on Des Moines Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a man was shot in the 1500 block of Des Moines Avenue Sunday afternoon.

They were dispatched to the scene just before 4 p.m., according to their post on Twitter.

Officers are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 1500 blk of Des Moines Ave. Dispatch received the 911 call @ 3:38pm. The adult male victim was driven to the hospital via private vehicle. His injuries appear non-life threatening. No additional info available. — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) January 28, 2018

The man was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.