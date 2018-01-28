Police: Man shot on Des Moines Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a man was shot in the 1500 block of Des Moines Avenue Sunday afternoon.

They were dispatched to the scene just before 4 p.m., according to their post on Twitter.

The man was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

 