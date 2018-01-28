Man shot and killed on Cedar Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a 20-year-old was shot and killed in the 800 block of Cedar Street Sunday evening.

When officers arrived on scene around 5 p.m., they found the man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

Police are on scene of a shooting in the 800 blk of Cedar Street. 1 man found at location with a gunshot wound. Unknown condition at this time. The call came in around 5:15 p.m. Expect police presence in the area. More details to follow. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 28, 2018

Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, however, he died shortly after.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.

