Man shot and killed on Cedar Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say a 20-year-old was shot and killed in the 800 block of Cedar Street Sunday evening.

When officers arrived on scene around 5 p.m., they found the man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, however, he died shortly after.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.

